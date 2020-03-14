Not OK, Boomer: Are America's Seniors Not Taking Coronavirus Seriously?

The coronavirus is deadlier for older patients, and that's leaving some young adults concerned about their parents.

Business Insider reports some are frustrated because they can't convince their parents to cancel travel plans and social outings.

South Korea had reported an overall death rate of 0.77% out of 7,755 cases through March 11.

But the death rate is dramatically higher for older patients.

For people older than 80, it can be as high as 7.2%.

The disconnect may have to do with politics.

A recent poll showed Democrats were more likely to be alarmed than Republicans.

Or perhaps, some parents might just have a hard time taking orders from their own children!