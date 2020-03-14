Coronavirus tests will be 'free': Trump

Global  

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:29s - Published < > Embed
U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday at the White House press briefing room said that that the coronavirus aid package passed by the U.S. House Chamber early Saturday would provide free testing for coronavirus and paid sick leave.

