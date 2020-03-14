London's flagship Apple store on Regent Street seen closed as CEO Tim Cook announces ALL stores outside China to shut

London's flagship Apple store on Regent Street is seen closed on Saturday as the company announced they have closed all their retail stores outside mainland China until March 27 to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

CEO Tim Cook tweeted: "In our workplaces and communities, we must do all we can to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Apple will be temporarily closing all stores outside of Greater China until March 27 and committing $15M to help with worldwide recovery."