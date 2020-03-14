Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > London's flagship Apple store on Regent Street seen closed as CEO Tim Cook announces ALL stores outside China to shut

London's flagship Apple store on Regent Street seen closed as CEO Tim Cook announces ALL stores outside China to shut

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:31s - Published < > Embed
London's flagship Apple store on Regent Street seen closed as CEO Tim Cook announces ALL stores outside China to shut

London's flagship Apple store on Regent Street seen closed as CEO Tim Cook announces ALL stores outside China to shut

London's flagship Apple store on Regent Street is seen closed on Saturday as the company announced they have closed all their retail stores outside mainland China until March 27 to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

CEO Tim Cook tweeted: "In our workplaces and communities, we must do all we can to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Apple will be temporarily closing all stores outside of Greater China until March 27 and committing $15M to help with worldwide recovery."

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MartinShovel

Martin Shovel RT @AP_VideoAlert: UK VIRUS APPLE STORES - NEW SOUNDBITES Shoppers react as London's flagship Apple Store is one of hundreds around the wor… 1 hour ago

AP_VideoAlert

AP Video Alert UK VIRUS APPLE STORES - NEW SOUNDBITES Shoppers react as London's flagship Apple Store is one of hundreds around th… https://t.co/1fC4DWsFkW 3 hours ago

DiscoverUK1

Discover UK Apple closes all stores across world outside China due to Covid-19 including its flagship store in London… https://t.co/bvTt1Rq1Xo 9 hours ago

iheartfrankfurt

Batz Illeschleuder RT @365Disc_London: Apple closes all stores across world outside China due to Covid-19 including its flagship store in London https://t.co… 9 hours ago

365europe

Discover Europe Apple closes all stores across world outside China due to Covid-19 including its flagship store in London… https://t.co/wB3A3AuAm5 9 hours ago

365Disc_London

Discover London Apple closes all stores across world outside China due to Covid-19 including its flagship store in London… https://t.co/g971ZElKZg 9 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Apple Shutters Stores Globally Amid Coronavirus Pandemic [Video]

Apple Shutters Stores Globally Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Apple has announced that all stores outside of China will close until March 27 to help battle the spread of COVID-19. The news comes after it was also announced an employee at the Third Street..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:35Published
Apple Store prepares to close doors in NYC during coronavirus outbreak [Video]

Apple Store prepares to close doors in NYC during coronavirus outbreak

Apple has said it will close most of its retail stores outside mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan, becoming one of the first companies to take such a drastic measure to fight the outbreak of coronavi

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:59Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.