Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Apple Closing All Stores Temporarily

Apple Closing All Stores Temporarily

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:14s - Published < > Embed
Apple Closing All Stores Temporarily

Apple Closing All Stores Temporarily

Apple announced on Saturday that all of its retail stores outside of China will be temporarily closed until March 27 in an effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Apple temporarily closes stores worldwide

Apple CEO Tim Cook says the tech giant's retail operation outside of China is going online-only for...
Newsday - Published Also reported by •SeattlePI.comSeattle TimesNew Zealand Herald


AirPods Pro sale: How to cut the long lines at Apple Stores

Apple excels at three things these days: making money, making you feel that your $700 device could be...
SFGate - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Apple To Close All Stores Outside China For 2 Weeks [Video]

Apple To Close All Stores Outside China For 2 Weeks

The company had previously shut its 42 stores in China at the height of the outbreak. Those stores have since reopened, and will be the only ones open in the world. CBS2's Maurice DuBois reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:20Published
Apple to closes most stores worldwide for two weeks [Video]

Apple to closes most stores worldwide for two weeks

Apple CEO Tim Cook announced all stores outside of China will be closed for two weeks as the coronavirus outbreak showed little sign of easing. Conway G. Gittens has the details.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:08Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.