Horndogs Beach Party Movie Trailer - Plot synopsis: Two best friends rent a beach house for the weekend only to discover it's been double booked so they'll have to share the place - with two beautiful women.

To win the affection of these gorgeous gals our wannabe hunks must throw the best beach bash ever to win the legendary Horndogs Beach Party.

However a nosy neighbor and some selfish dude-bros have sabotage on their minds.

Will our heroes win the girls' hearts?

Can this be the greatest beach party ever?

What time is the wet t-shirt contest?

All will be revealed.

Genre: Comedy Directors: Dustin Ferguson, Henrique Couto Writers: Mike Reeb, Dan Wilder Stars: Jared K.

Admave, Daiane Azura, Gregory Blair