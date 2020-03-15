AFTV: PL season unlikely to be completed 2 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 02:10s - Published AFTV: PL season unlikely to be completed Arsenal Fan TV's Robbie Lyle and Troopz give their views on what should happen next following the suspension of all Premier League matches because of coronavirus. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this