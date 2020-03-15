Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Retailers call for ‘responsible shopping’ to quell panic buying

Retailers call for ‘responsible shopping’ to quell panic buying

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:57s - Published < > Embed
Retailers call for ‘responsible shopping’ to quell panic buying

Retailers call for ‘responsible shopping’ to quell panic buying

British food retailers are urging customers to shop responsibly during the coronavirus outbreak.

British Retail Consortium members sent a joint letter to consumers urging everyone to work together to ensure there is enough food for the country.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

barrheadnews

Barrhead News Coronavirus: Retailers call for ‘responsible shopping’ to quell panic buying Full story: https://t.co/h4dlQovZ7M https://t.co/aocwU725Vd 4 days ago

PackofCardsBN2

Pack of Cards 🛍 Coronavirus: Retailers call for ‘responsible shopping’ https://t.co/xmxAfqWQuR #brighton #hove #sussex 5 days ago

barrheadnews

Barrhead News Coronavirus: Retailers call for ‘responsible shopping’ to quell panic buying Full story: https://t.co/h4dlQovZ7M https://t.co/yQ687XoVcq 5 days ago

thegazettepaper

The Gazette Retailers call for ‘responsible shopping’ to quell panic buying Full story: https://t.co/sk3tU7LRJb 5 days ago

thegazettepaper

The Gazette Retailers call for ‘responsible shopping’ to quell panic buying Full story: https://t.co/sk3tU7LRJb https://t.co/1xiYcte6V6 5 days ago

MSherrey

Margaret Sherrey RT @ShropshireStar: "We understand your concerns, but buying more than is needed can sometimes mean that others will be left without. “The… 5 days ago

1realworld8

Little-Lee RT @UTVNews: Supermarkets call for ‘responsible shopping’ to stop coronavirus panic buying Read more: https://t.co/m0Nfmqd1e2 https://t.co… 5 days ago

One_News_Page

One News Page Retailers call for ‘responsible shopping’ to quell panic buying https://t.co/od8ruEu7RO British food retailers are… https://t.co/pVZFasdA4R 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.