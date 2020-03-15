Retailers call for ‘responsible shopping’ to quell panic buying 6 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:57s - Published Retailers call for ‘responsible shopping’ to quell panic buying British food retailers are urging customers to shop responsibly during the coronavirus outbreak. British Retail Consortium members sent a joint letter to consumers urging everyone to work together to ensure there is enough food for the country.