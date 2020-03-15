Global  

Fauci: Americans should prepare to hunker down as coronavirus spreads

The head of infectious diseases at the U.S. National Institutes of Health strongly cautioned Americans against gathering in public places and to take the risk of contracting coronavirus seriously.

This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

