Israeli President Taps Netanyahu Foe To Form New Government

Israeli President Taps Netanyahu Foe To Form New Government
Efforts continue to form a new government.
Netanyahu challenger Gantz chosen to form new Israeli government

Israel's president on Sunday said he has decided to give opposition leader Benny Gantz the first...
Netanyahu's political future uncertain after challenger Gantz chosen to form new Israeli government

Israel's president on Sunday said he has decided to give opposition leader Benny Gantz the first...
Newsy

Newsy Rivlin summoned the two men to his home hoping to settle the instability in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. https://t.co/CR3Q5zcZOF 1 hour ago

