Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Dollar slips as Fed leads world with emergency rate cuts

Dollar slips as Fed leads world with emergency rate cuts

Video Credit: Wochit Business - Duration: 00:39s - Published < > Embed
Dollar slips as Fed leads world with emergency rate cuts

Dollar slips as Fed leads world with emergency rate cuts

Markets were set for another chaotic session on Monday.

The volatility comes after the world’s major central banks joined in an emergency round of policy easing.

According to Reuters, it's aimed at cushioning the impact of the coronavirus on economies.

The US Federal Reserve cut rates to a target range of 0% to 0.25%.

The Fed is to expand its balance sheet by at least $700 billion in coming weeks.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Dollar slips as Fed leads world with emergency rate cuts

Available for all permitted uses under our |License Terms|.

, No release required Available for all permitted uses under our |License Terms|.

, Property released



Recent related news from verified sources

Stocks plunge as Fed's emergency rate cut fails to calm panic

Stock markets and the dollar fell heavily on Monday, after emergency rate cuts in the United States...
Reuters - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

narenspace

K Naresh Kumar RT @Reuters: Dollar slips as Fed leads world with emergency rate cuts https://t.co/zTBaoNJkIH https://t.co/8G80ki98lO 3 minutes ago

DilemmaBeats

Dilemma “Dollar slips as Fed leads world with emergency rate cuts“ #Bitcoin https://t.co/qkbuMbErh3 20 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus will weigh on U.S. economy for 'some time': Powell [Video]

Coronavirus will weigh on U.S. economy for 'some time': Powell

U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates on Tuesday in an emergency move designed to shield the world's largest economy from the impact of the coronavirus, which Fed Chair Jerome Powell said "will..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:38Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.