Dr. Bharel reports community transmission in 7 counties

"We have previously informed you about community-level transmission of unknown origin in Berkshire County.

Today's data suggestion community-level transmission of unknown origin in 7 counties in Massachusetts.

Berkshire, Essex, Hampden, Norfolk, Middlesex, Suffolk and Worcester."

CONDUCTED.WE PREVIOUSLY INFORMED YOU ABOUTTRANSMISSION OF UNKNOWN ORIGININ BERKSHIRE COUNTY.COMMUNITY LEVEL TRANSMISSION OFUNKNOWN ORIGIN IN SEVEN COUNTIESIN MASSACHUSETTS.THESE INCLUDE BERKSHIRE, ESSEX,HAMPTON, NOR FOLK, MIDDLESEX ANDWORCESTER.AS YOU HAVE HEARD, THIS ISEVOLVING SITUATION.I SPEAK TO YOU AS A PHYSICIANAND AS A MEMBER OF MY OWNCOMMUNITY.PLEASE TAKE SERIOUSLY THE SOCIALDISTANCING MEASURES YOU HEARDTHE GOVERNOR SPEAK ABOUT.IT




