Gov. Little leaves Idaho school closures up to local administrators 20 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Idaho On Your Side - Duration: 01:49s - Published Gov. Little leaves Idaho school closures up to local administrators Gov. Little leaves Idaho school closures up to local administrators. Here's what we know about the districts that will close due to COVID-19. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Gov. Little leaves Idaho school closures up to local administrators THANKS FOR JOININGUS TONIGHT.. IMMADELINE WHITE.AS IDAHOEDUCATION NEWSREPORTS...GOVERNOR BRADLITTLE IS NOTISSUING A CALL FORSTATEWIDESCHOOL-CLOSURE.IN A CONFERENCECALL WITH SCHOOLLEADERS ACROSSTHE STATE...THE GOVERNORASKED DISTRICTLEADERS TO MAKETHEIR OWNINFORMEDDECISIONS BASED ONSCIENCE ANDCONSULTATION WITHLOCAL HEALTHOFFICIALS.ALSO ON THE CALL...IDAHO HEALTH ANDWELFARE DIRECTORDAVE JEPPSEN. HESAID THE C-D-C...AND HEALTH ANDWELFARE... PREFERIDAHO SCHOOLSREMAIN OPEN AT THISTIME, BUT HEREALIZES IT'S ALOCAL DECISION.THOSE DECISIONSARE BEING MADE ALLACROSS IDAHOTONIGHT...THE SCHOOLS ONTHE LEFT SIDE OFYOUR SCREEN ARENOT IN SESSIONTOMORROW... ANDTHE SCHOOLS ONTHE RIGHT SIDE AREREMAINING OPEN.NEW AT TEN... WESTADA SCHOOLDISTRICT HASREVERSED THEIRDECISION AFTERHEARING CONCERNSFROM PARENTS ANDSTAFF.FOR THE LATESTUPDATES ON SCHOOLCLOSURES.. BE SURETO VISIT SIX ON YOURSIDE DOT COM.BUT NOT EVERYONEAGREES WITH THEGOVERNOR'SDECISION... IN APRESS RELEASE THISMORNING... THEIDAHO EDUCATIONASSOCIATION... OR I-E-A... CALLED ON THESTATE TO CLOSE ALLSCHOOLS FOR ATLEAST THREE WEEKS,INCLUDING SPRINGBREAK, TO HELPADDRESS THESPREAD OF COVID-19.THE ASSOCIATION'SBOARD OFDIRECTORS WILL BEISSUING A SERIES OFRECOMMENDATIONSFOR SCHOOLDISTRICTS IN THENEXT DAY.THERE ARE NOW 5CONFIRMED CASESOF THECORONAVIRUS INIDAHO... OUT 176TESTS CONDUCTEDAS OF FRIDAY..ACCORDING TOPUBLIC HEALTHOFFICIALS...TWO OF THOSECASES ARE LOCATEDIN ADA COUNTY....WHERE BOTHEXPERIENCED MILDSYMPTOMS AND ARESELF-ISOLATING.BLAINE COUNTY HASTWO CONFIRMEDCASES... WHERE ONEWOMAN IN HERSEVENTIES ISHOSPITALIZED...AND THERE IS ONECONFIRMED CASE INTETON COUNTY: AWOMAN... UNDER THEAGE OF SIXTY... WITHMILD SYMPTOMS.





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Idaho governor, health officials leave school closures up to local administrators



Gov. Brad Little and Idaho Department of Health and Welfare director Dave Jeppeson were on a conference call which leaves school closures up to local administrators. Credit: Idaho On Your Side Duration: 01:15 Published 4 hours ago All Connecticut Public Schools Closed Starting Tuesday



Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont has announced the closures will last until at least March 31. CBS2's Kristine Johnson reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:18 Published 5 hours ago