Powell on Federal Reserve rate cut to near zero-percent

Powell on Federal Reserve rate cut to near zero-percent

Powell on Federal Reserve rate cut to near zero-percent

The U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates to near zero on Sunday in another emergency move to help shore up the U.S. economy amid the rapidly escalating coronavirus pandemic.

US Federal Reserve slashes rates to near zero, eases bank lending rules

US Federal Reserve slashes rates to near zero, eases bank lending rulesThe Federal Reserve took emergency action Sunday and slashed its benchmark interest rate by a full...
New Zealand Herald - Published Also reported by •CBC.caIndian Express


U.S. stock futures tumble after big Fed rate cut, virus fallout

U.S. stock index futures tumbled after resuming trading on Sunday after the U.S. Federal Reserve...
Reuters - Published


Fed slashes rates in emergency coronavirus move, Trump calls action 'terrific' [Video]

Fed slashes rates in emergency coronavirus move, Trump calls action 'terrific'

With panic buying on Main Street and fear-driven sell-offs on Wall Street, the U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates to near zero on Sunday in another emergency move to help shore up the U.S. economy..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:28Published
Federal Reserve Slashes Interest Rates To Near Zero [Video]

Federal Reserve Slashes Interest Rates To Near Zero

The financial news came at the same time the government was urging Americans not to horde food or exercise panic buying. CBS2's Kristine Johnson reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:53Published
