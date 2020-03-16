Public transport numbers fall as coronavirus cases rise 36 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:40s - Published Public transport numbers fall as coronavirus cases rise Commuters across the country reported rush-hour trains being quieter than usual as many some workers chose to stay at home amid the continuing coronavirus outbreak. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Coronavirus Update: NYC Public Schools Closed



The rise in coronavirus patients and deaths has led Mayor Bill de Blasio to close schools until at least April 20. CBS2's Reena Roy has what you need to know. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 03:31 Published 20 seconds ago List of Public Exposure Locations from Coronavirus



List of Public Exposure Locations from Coronavirus Credit: KMTV Action 3 News Duration: 03:11 Published 5 hours ago