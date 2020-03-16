Watch | Coronavirus: Spaniards applaud health workers from windows & balconies

Global  

Amid COVID-19 crisis, Spaniards applaud health workers from balconies.

People took their windows and balconies honouring public health workers.

Spain is among the worst hit countries in Europe after Italy.

On March 14, Spain recorded 288 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

The European nation reported 7,753 infections; most concentrated in Madrid.

Spanish govt ordered a lockdown taking extraordinary measures to contain the virus.

