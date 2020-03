New NFL Collective Bargaining Agreement Could Make It Easier For Eagles To Cut Wide Reciever Alshon Jeffery

The NFL is raising its salary cap by $10 million.

STENTON AVENUE, JUST KEEP INMINDED TREAT IT AS FOUR WAYSTOP.JAN, GOOD MORNING, WE SEND ITBACK TO YOU.CHANDLER, THANK YOU.CHECKING EYEWITNESS SPORTSTHIS MORNING: THE NFL PLAYERSUNION AGREED NEW TEN YEAR DEALWITH THE LEAGUE.HERE ARE HIGHLIGHTS OF THE NEWCOLLECTIVE BARGAININGAGREEMENT.THE PLAYERS WILL MAKE MOREMONEY, AND THE PLAYERS PENSIONFUND WILL GET INCREASEDCONTRIBUTIONS.THERE WILL ALSO BE A 17 GAMESEASON.STARTING IN 2021.THERE WILL BE JUST PREPRE-SEASON GAMES, MORE TIMEOFF AND FEWER PRACTICE WASPADS.ALSO, THE PLAYERS WILL NOW GET48% OF LEAGUE REVENUE.TEAM ROSTERS WILL INCREASE

The NFL's new deal also helps players like Greg Ward and Boston Scott, who saved the Eagles' season...