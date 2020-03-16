Global  

Thousands go for seafront walk in Greece despite instructions to stay home for coronavirus lockdown

Citizens in Greece's second-largest city, Thessaloniki, flout coronavirus lockdown in seafront walk.

Footage from Sunday (March 15) shows crowds take a walk on the city's seafront, ignoring Greece's Ministry of Health advice to stay at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

Greece has 331 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 103 new cases added on Sunday afternoon and four people have died.

