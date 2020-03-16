Global  

How does coronavirus affect your travel insurance?

Malcolm​ Tarling from the Association of British Insurers answers all our questions on the impact the new coronavirus is having on travel insurance.

Aviva, Direct Line and Churchill have suspended the sale of travel insurance to new customers due to the impact of Covid-19.

The temporary pause follows similar moves from other insurers that have reduced or halted the sale of travel cover for now.

Admiral and LV= have also paused sales of travel cover, while Axa UK has put some restrictions on the protection it is offering.

Coronavirus: what it means for your travel insurance

Increasing coronavirus cases are stoking fears of a worldwide pandemic. So if you're planning to...
Direct Line and Churchill pull sale of travel insurance to new customers

Direct Line and Churchill have suspended the sale of travel insurance to new customers due to the...
Canceling Travel Over Coronavirus Concerns? Your Travel Insurance Might Not Cover That [Video]

Canceling Travel Over Coronavirus Concerns? Your Travel Insurance Might Not Cover That

Andrew Schrage, CEO and Co-founder of Money Crashers, talks about what your travel insurance options are amid the global coronavirus outbreak.

Questions Answered About Travelers Insurance Related To Coronavirus [Video]

Questions Answered About Travelers Insurance Related To Coronavirus

Travel agent Darlean Hingorani talks about travel insurance and what you need to know before you go.

