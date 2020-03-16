Global  

COVID-19 Update: Trading Halted Again, Cases Up To 35 In Minnesota

Trading was halted on Wall Street this morning as stocks plunged at the opening.

And there are now 35 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota, Heather Brown and Jason DeRusha report (3:49).

WCCO Mid-Morning - March 16, 2020

