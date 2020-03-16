Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Airport Chaos

Airport Chaos

Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 01:42s - Published < > Embed
Airport Chaos

Airport Chaos

As President Donald Trump’s travel ban took effect, Americans rushing back from Europe were faced with long lines once they stepped back in the United States.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Illinois Governor: A White House Staffer Called to ‘Yell at Me’ About My Tweet on Airport Chaos

A number of big U.S. airports were crowded with tons of people who needed to undergo coronavirus...
Mediaite - Published

Response to Trump's coronavirus address: Another market plunge, airport chaos, anxious lawmakers

Trump's Oval Office address to the nation on coronavirus could have eased markets and calmed the...
USATODAY.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

leemitchellr

Sharon RT @AshaRangappa_: Reminder that Trump created mass nationwide airport chaos on his 7th day in office. That was over THREE YEARS AGO. He le… 57 seconds ago

iveygirl08

Iveygirl08 Illinois governor says Trump aide 'yelled' at him for complaint on airport chaos #Topbuzz https://t.co/lO74D07hgq 1 minute ago

erick_wong

Erick Wong RT @matthewamiller: This piece is infuriating. We will never know how many people were killed by the Trump administration’s utter incompete… 2 minutes ago

CHN07667585

CHN RT @murshedz: Crazy scene at JFK via @CincySwifty - apparently the Trump regime doesn't want airport chaos/clusterf**k picture out as a res… 2 minutes ago

nasim_khan

nasim khan RT @anishgawande: 800 people stranded at Delhi international airport since 9 AM. All returning from France or Germany. All waiting to be qu… 2 minutes ago

PeggyAbrahamson

Peggy Abrahamson RT @PhilipRucker: Travesty at Dulles: -Hundreds packed in line for hours -Passengers with corona in their own line, but no isolated area, m… 2 minutes ago

finbarvano

Joy RT @PatrioticDan: Landing at Dulles Airport, I encountered a case study in how to spread a pandemic. Trump Regime's incompetence on displa… 3 minutes ago

MargeConnelly

Marge Connelly RT @SedonaMurphy: In the midst of all of this chaos, I am stranded in the Dublin airport crying because I’m alone and the airline had shut… 3 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Europeans Jam American Airports, Trying To Get Home [Video]

Europeans Jam American Airports, Trying To Get Home

European travelers are making a mad dash for home — a situation created by the quick rollout of the Trump administration’s travel ban. According to Politico, the crowding at air terminals has been..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published
Flybe staff push UK man on trolley after company collapses seeing flights cancelled [Video]

Flybe staff push UK man on trolley after company collapses seeing flights cancelled

A Flybe flight to Edinburgh landed in Manchester but passengers and Flybe staff weren't going to let that ruin their day! The hilarious video from Wednesday (March 4) shows Flybe staff push a..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:37Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.