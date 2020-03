New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy Announces State Closing Casinos, Restaurants, Movie Theaters Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

CASES OF COVID-19, LOCALLYTHERE ARE FIVE IN BURLINGTONCOUNTY AND TWO IN CAMDENCOUNTY.NOW, WITH MORE ON WIDE RANKINGPLANS TO COMBAT THECORONAVIRUS IN THE GOVERNORSTATE GOLF ENERGY MURPHYANNOUNCED BARS AND RESTAURANTSFACE NEW RESTRICTIONS,ANNOUNCING SCHOOL CLOSURES ANDALSO UNDER CONSIDERATION IS ASTATE-WIDE CURFEW.OUR CLEVE BRYAN IS IN CHERRYHILL WITH MORE ON THE NEWMEASURES, CLEVE?Reporter: WELL THE SCENEHINE ME AT THE CHERRY HILLMALL WILL START LOOKING QUITEDIFFERENT WITH ALL OF THE BARSAND RESTAURANTS HERE STARTINGAT 8:00 P.M.

TONIGHT ALL BARSAND RESTAURANTS ARE CLOSED INTHE STATE OF NEW JERSEY FORDINE IN SERVICE.AFTER 8:00 P.M.

TONIGHT YOUCAN ONLY GET TAKE OUT SERVICE.NO WHERE ON HOW MANYRESTAURANTS WILL CONTINUE TOOPERATE JUST FOR TAKE OUTSERVICES.THIS IS PART OF A SWEEPINGNUMBER OF CHANGES THAT THEGOVERNOR HAS ALREADY GUN TOANNOUNCE, AND HE NOONS DO MOREWITH THIS NEWS CONFERENCE AT2:00 P.M.EARLIER TODAY, AROUND 10:00,THERE WAS JOINT PHONECALL WITHTHE GOVERNOR'S OF NEW JERSEY,CONNECTICUT AND NEW YORK,LAYING OUT PLANS TO HAVE8:00 P.M.

CLOSURE OFRESTAURANTS, SO THEY DIDN'THAVE PEOPLE GOING ACROSS THESTATE LINES TRYING TO FINDSOMEPLACE TO EAT OUT THISEVENING OR MOVING FORWARD.IN ADDITION TO RESTAURANTS,YOU MENTIONED EARLIER THATTHEY'RE GOING TO CLOSE ALLGYMS, ALL MOVIE THEATRES,CASINOS, INDEFINATELY,STARTING 8:00 P.M.

TONIGHT.THE IDEA BEHIND ALL OF THIS ISTO FOLLOW THE CDC GUIDELINESFOR HAVING NO LARGER THAN 50PEOPLE IN A PARTICULAR SPACEAND ALLOWING FOR 6 FEET OFDISTANCE BETWEEN ANY PEOPLEWHEN THEY GATHER IN CLOSEDAREAS OR EVEN OUTDOORS.ALSO, WE ARE JUST GETTINGWORDS IN THE LAST 15 MINUTES,THE GOVERNOR ANNOUNCING THECLOSURE OF ALL SCHOOLS IN THESTATE K THROUGH 12,INDEFINATELY, STARTING ONWEDNESDAY.NOW, THEY HAVE NOT AS THEY'VEDONE IN SOME PLACES GIVEN ASPECIFIC TIME FRAME, TWOWEEKS, FIVE WEEKS, THEY'REJUST SAYING UNTIL IT IS DEEMEDTO BE SAFE FOR STUDENTS TO GOBACK TO SCHOOL.SO THIS IS MAJOR DEVELOPMENT.WE EXPECT TO HAVE MUCH MOREDETAILS COMING FROM THEGOVERNOR'S OFFICE, WHEN HEADDRESSES THE MEDIA AT2:00 P.M., UP IN EWINGTOWNSHIP, WHICH IS WHERETHEY'VE DONE THEIR DAILY NEWSBRIEFINGS.ALSO, I'LL BE GOING TO CAMDEN,I'M PLANNING AT THIS POINT,WHERE THEY PLAN TO HAVE A 3:00 P.M.

NEWS CONFERENCE TOTALK ABOUT THE CLOSURE OF CITYGOVERNMENTS, SCHOOLS, AND THEPLANS FOR KIDS TO BE ABLE TOGET THEIR MEALS, BECAUSE WEKNOW IN MANY TOWNS INCLUDINGCAMDEN, AND THROUGHOUT, AREOUR REGION, MEALS ARE PROVIDEDTO CHILDREN IN LARGE PART BYTHE DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURETHROUGH THEIR LOCAL SCHOOLS.AND THEY WANT TO BE ABLE TOSTILL MAINTAIN THOSE NUTRITIONPROGRAMS, SO WE HOPE TO HAVEBETTER UNDERSTANDING OFEXACTLY HOW THAT WILL WORK.