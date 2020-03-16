Global  

Coronavirus cases: The spread outside China

Coronavirus cases: The spread outside China
A look at how Covid-19 has spread outside China over the past two weeks.
The Real Oil Demand Shock Is Yet To Come

Oil demand has been revised downward several times since the start of the year by nearly every...
OilPrice.com - Published

China tightens airport checks as imported coronavirus cases tick up

China tightened checks on international travellers arriving at Beijing airport on Sunday, after the...
Reuters - Published



Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus | EU travel ban to Siddhivinayak shutdown: Top 10 updates on Monday [Video]

Coronavirus | EU travel ban to Siddhivinayak shutdown: Top 10 updates on Monday

The number of Coronavirus cases in India crossed 110 on March 16, 2020. With cases continuing to rise, albeit slowly, various state governments as well as the Centre imposed fresh restrictive measures..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:59Published
WHO Director General Wants World To 'Test, Test, Test' [Video]

WHO Director General Wants World To 'Test, Test, Test'

The World Health Organization asked the world's governments to ramp up their testing programmes to slow the coronavirus pandemic. According to Reuters, the WHO's General Director said that without..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published
