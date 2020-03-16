Global  

States Plead With President Trump For A Coordinated response To Coronavirus

States Plead With President Trump For A Coordinated response To Coronavirus

States Plead With President Trump For A Coordinated response To Coronavirus

U.S. states implored the Trump administration on Monday to coordinate a national response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Many cities and states are following the recommendation of the CDC and banning gatherings of 50 or more people.

According to Reuters, 64,000 U.S. schools were closed for classes in at least 33 states.

The US is lagging behind other industrialized nations in its ability to test for the coronavirus.

