Trump not considering nationwide lockdown 'at this time'

Jeanne Lyet Gassman RT @Monaheart1229: BREAKING: Just as Trump announces that he's NOT considering a Nationwide quarantine, San Francisco has ordered all bay… 2 minutes ago

Linda Worden RT @RVAwonk: Asked about rumors of a possible nationwide quarantine, Trump says he is not considering any sort of nationwide lockdown but w… 3 minutes ago

Jamest Lockhart RT @exoticgamora: Trump's Coronavirus response update: Avoid gatherings of 10 or more Not currently considering a nationwide lockdown, bu… 5 minutes ago

D'Angelo Sudduth RT @DailyMail: Trump says he is NOT considering a nationwide lockdown at this point https://t.co/kWhYVtWJoh 7 minutes ago

Leo Mts RT @DavidBegnaud: BREAKING: When asked if he's considering a nationwide lockdown, President Trump responded: "no we're not. #COVID19 8 minutes ago

isthisthingon RT @Yamiche: Q by @GeoffRBennett: Are you considering instituting a nationwide lockdown or quarantine? President Trump: "At this point, n… 9 minutes ago

Kaitlin RT @ABC: “At this point not nationwide,” President Trump says when asked if his administration is considering a nationwide coronavirus lock… 12 minutes ago