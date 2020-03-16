NBC's 'Today' Staffer Tested Positive for Coronavirus | THR News 17 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 01:37s - Published NBC's 'Today' Staffer Tested Positive for Coronavirus | THR News Hosts Craig Melvin and Al Roker took Monday morning off out of an abundance of caution after learning that an employee on the third hour of the NBC morning show had tested positive for the disease.

