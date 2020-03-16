Global  

NBC's 'Today' Staffer Tested Positive for Coronavirus | THR News

NBC's 'Today' Staffer Tested Positive for Coronavirus | THR News

NBC's 'Today' Staffer Tested Positive for Coronavirus | THR News

Hosts Craig Melvin and Al Roker took Monday morning off out of an abundance of caution after learning that an employee on the third hour of the NBC morning show had tested positive for the disease.

