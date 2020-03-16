Global  

Couple Ejected From Car at Intersection Mishap

Occurred on March 13, 2020 / Lvov, Ukraine Info from Licensor: "At the intersection, there was a Lexus, which was crossing Lipinski Street on the center side, and two Renault, and Alfa Romeo cars that were traveling in the opposite direction.

It is known that one car pulled down a traffic light and a traffic sign, injuring a small child that his father was holding.

In total, four people were injured as a result of the crash; one a military driver, and two pedestrians with a child."

