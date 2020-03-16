Trump: Gives Self '10 Out Of 10 Score' For Coronavirus Response, Was Previously Critical Of Obama's Ebola Response

Donald Trump has given himself a 10 when evaluating his administration's response to the coronavirus.

Trump dodged a related question about whether the "buck stops" with him, reports Business Insider.

He said it "normally" would, but this pandemic is "unprecedented." When asked what grade he would give himself, Trump said "10" on a scale of one to 10.

During the Ebola outbreak in 2014, Trump was very critical of Obama's response in the US.