Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Andrew Cuomo > Trump, Cuomo feud on Twitter over coronavirus response

Trump, Cuomo feud on Twitter over coronavirus response

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:56s - Published < > Embed
Trump, Cuomo feud on Twitter over coronavirus response

Trump, Cuomo feud on Twitter over coronavirus response

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that New York Governor Andrew Cuomo had to "do more" to combat the coronavirus, after the Democratic governor criticized the Trump administration's response to the outbreak.

This report produced by Chris Dignam.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Trump, Cuomo feud on Twitter over coronavirus response

(SOUND BITE) (English) NEW YORK GOVERNOR ANDREW CUOMO, SAYING: "There is no clear direction and there is no clear path." New York Governor Andrew Cuomo criticized the Trump administration's response to the fast-spreading coronavirus in the United States, saying at a press conference with reporters Monday morning that the country needed leadership at the national level.

(SOUND BITE) (English) NEW YORK GOVERNOR ANDREW CUOMO, SAYING: "This is a national problem and we need federal leadership.

You look at the countries who have handled this, I don't care if it's China, South Korea, if it's Italy.

They were all handled by national leadership.

This is a national problem.

It cannot be done in a piecemeal method." By Monday afternoon, following a call with governors from across the country, President Donald Trump singled out the Democratic governor from New York, saying in a tweet: "Just had a very good tele-conference with Nations’s Governors.

Went very well.

Cuomo of New York has to "do more"." Cuomo quickly responded on Twitter, saying: "I have to do more?

No — YOU have to do something!

You’re supposed to be the President." During the tele-conference Monday, Trump reportedly suggested that the governors try to obtain medical equipment, including respirators, on their own.

The New York Times reported that the president told the governors: "We will be backing you, but try getting it yourselves." When asked about that report at a coronavirus briefing at the White House, Trump confirmed saying as much.

(SOUND BITE) (English) U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP, SAYING: "If they can get them faster by getting it on their own.

In other words, go through a supply chain that they may have... It's always going to be faster if they can get them directly, if they need them.

And I've given them authorization to order directly."



Recent related news from verified sources

Trump Goes After Cuomo on Twitter to ‘Do More’ on Coronavirus Response; Cuomo Fires Back: ‘YOU Have to Do Something!’

Trump Goes After Cuomo on Twitter to ‘Do More’ on Coronavirus Response; Cuomo Fires Back: ‘YOU Have to Do Something!’In the middle of an ongoing coronavirus pandemic, President *Donald Trump* took a swipe at New York...
Mediaite - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump: Gives Self "10 Out Of 10 Score" For Coronavirus Response, Was Previously Critical Of Obama's Ebola Response [Video]

Trump: Gives Self "10 Out Of 10 Score" For Coronavirus Response, Was Previously Critical Of Obama's Ebola Response

Donald Trump has given himself a 10 when evaluating his administration's response to the coronavirus. Trump dodged a related question about whether the "buck stops" with him, reports Business..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published
Trump: NY Governor Andrew Cuomo Has To 'Do More' On Coronavirus [Video]

Trump: NY Governor Andrew Cuomo Has To 'Do More' On Coronavirus

President Trump slammed Andrew Cuomo.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:48Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.