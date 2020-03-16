New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
Announce State-Wide Restrictions New York, New Jersey and Connecticut recently
announced their joint-decision to impose a number
of restrictions across the tri-state area.
The measures are being taken in an attempt
to halt the spread of COVID-19 in the area.
Starting March 16 at 8pm, all casinos, gyms and
movie theaters will be shut down indefinitely.
Businesses will be reopened on the same
date across all three states in the future,
although that date is currently unknown.
The new restrictions also state that
establishments serving food, such as
restaurants and bars, will be limited
to takeout and delivery services.
Certain “non-essential businesses” will be allowed to
remain open, provided people remain six feet apart and
the business remains at a capacity under 50 people.
They must also follow a strict
closing curfew of 8pm each night.
“Essential businesses,” such as grocery stores, pharmacies
and gas stations, will be allowed to remain open past 8pm.
In addition, non-essential travel
between 8pm and 5am on “any given
day” is being strongly discouraged.