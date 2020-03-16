SCOTUS Postpones Arguments
Because of Coronavirus The Supreme Court announced
the postponement of its March and
early April schedule on Monday.
Among the cases affected are
three related to the publication
of President Donald Trump's financial
records and tax returns.
SCOTUS, Statement,
via CNBC Several of the court's
nine justices are at an elevated
risk of infection due to their age.
In particular,
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 87,
has survived multiple bouts of cancer.