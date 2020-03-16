Global  

SCOTUS Postpones Arguments Because of Coronavirus The Supreme Court announced the postponement of its March and early April schedule on Monday.

Among the cases affected are three related to the publication of President Donald Trump's financial records and tax returns.

SCOTUS, Statement, via CNBC SCOTUS, Statement, via CNBC SCOTUS, Statement, via CNBC Several of the court's nine justices are at an elevated risk of infection due to their age.

In particular, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 87, has survived multiple bouts of cancer.

