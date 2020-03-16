Global  

Disney Plus Gets 'Frozen 2' Early

Video Credit: Movie Trailer News - Duration: 01:04s - Published < > Embed
Disney Plus Gets 'Frozen 2' Early
Something to watch while staying home during the coronavirus.
Recent related news from verified sources

Disney+ Entertained Homebodies Over the Weekend With Early Release of 'Frozen 2'

It's an ideal time to be in the direct-to-consumer business.
Motley Fool - Published

'Frozen 2' Will Premiere on Disney+ Three Months Early

Disney is doing something really awesome to provide families with some joy amid the coronavirus...
Just Jared Jr - Published


Tweets about this

whiskeyrich

Rich Walker Oooh... some good news at last! 😂- Frozen 2 Gets Early Release on Disney Plus https://t.co/II2elHwrtn 15 hours ago

Jay35421736

Jay RT @WIONews: .@Disney also has announced that #Frozen2 would hit the Disney Plus service in the US https://t.co/hWNxIbpnAY 17 hours ago

WIONews

WION .@Disney also has announced that #Frozen2 would hit the Disney Plus service in the US https://t.co/hWNxIbpnAY 18 hours ago

Gracie57085940

Gracie When Frozen 2 gets put out on Disney Plus because of COVID-19 but your mom just bought it for you https://t.co/1LD8vrUcpw 1 day ago

__serena22

s e r e n a 💋🧞‍♀️ Currently texting my 8 yr old sister about how excited we r to watch Frozen 2 on disney plus tmro when she gets bac… https://t.co/oY4azDqbFh 2 days ago

courtneyhaas_

Courtney Haas Cruz Disney plus finally released frozen 2!! I get to finally watch it 🤩 i mean Brae gets to finally watch it 😆 2 days ago

bryan3274n

BryanT Frozen 2 Gets Early Release on Disney Plus https://t.co/nLMj6az9Nd https://t.co/RrXrGMiT3G 2 days ago

movie_leak

Movie Leak Frozen 2 Gets Early Release on Disney Plus Read more at https://t.co/rR2j5novW3 https://t.co/EJsmUOEBeL 2 days ago

