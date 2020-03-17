Drake Makes Record for Most Entries on Hot 100, Taylor Swift Urges Fans to 'Truly Isolate' | Billboard News 5 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Billboard News - Duration: 03:41s - Published Drake Makes Record for Most Entries on Hot 100, Taylor Swift Urges Fans to 'Truly Isolate' | Billboard News Lil Uzi Vert, Dua Lipa and Drake have big weeks on the charts! Plus, Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande urge fans to be safe amid he Coronavirus outbreak. Here are the top stories in music for Monday, March 16th. 0

