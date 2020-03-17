Global  

6 from metro quarantined after some got sick on their cruise ship

Six people from the Kansas City area are in quarantine after several people on their cruise to Hawaii became ill with COVID-19.

LARA: FRUSTRATION TONIGHT FROMSIX PEOPLE NORTH OF THE RIVER.THEY WERE ON A CRUISE SHIPHEADED TO HAWAII BEFORE OTHERSON THE BOAT GOT SICK FROMCOVID-19.




