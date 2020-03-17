Residents react to first case of Corna virus reported in Monroe County

Tests.

In regards to the newest cases, while the mississippi department of health didn't specify where in monroe county the case was located, a local company did report one of its employees tested positive for the virus.

Wtva's sydney darden reports on the community's reaction.

Tronox personnel are not naming the employee take a look at how massive this plant is .

We're talking thousands of employees that could have been affected but luckily weren't .

But, that still leaves an entire county still shaken up by the news.

Take pkg sot - jason west, pastor - "now that it is so close we need to take some extra precautions."

Pastor jason west says members of his congregation that work at tronox along with the employee diagnosed with the covid- 19 virus told him about the day their coworker found out the bad news.

Sot- jason west- "at first i don't think he really knew what was going on."

But when tronox personnel figured it out they immediately sent the unnamed employee home and isolated workers that could have come in contact.

This morning company personnel released a statement confirming the covid-19 virus officially touched down in monroe county, making it mississippi's 12th confirmed case.

Sot clarence johnson, resident- "my biggest concern, that the whole nation gets shut down and everybody has to stay at home."

Clarence johnson says he wasn't prepared for news the corona virus inching closer to home sot- clarence johnson- "i'm 60 and older so it's harder on me.

When one get it it spreads."

So he and other locals say their doubling down on sanitation sot- clarence johnson "wash my hands and take my vitamin c.

((butted)) sot - michael sorrells, healthcare worker- "use hand sanitizer, use common sense."

And praying for those affected in the meantime.

Jason west, pastor- "just have faith in god and let him pull us through this and of course do the things that he gave us the sense to take care of."

Tag the employee is currently being treated at the hospital.

In the meantime president trump says his administration is the employee is currently being treated at the hospital.

In the meantime president trump says his administration is recommending people not gather in groups larger than 10 to keep the spread of this virus to a minimum in monroe county sydney darden wtva 9 news.

New tonight out of ole miss..

The oxford