Coronavirus in India: 64-year-old succumbs, 3rd death in country | Oneindia News

Coronavirus in India: 64-year-old succumbs, 3rd death in country

Coronavirus in India: 64-year-old succumbs, 3rd death in country

Coronavirus in India: 64-year-old succumbs, 3rd death in country

India records 3rd death due to Coronavirus; US begins trial for first vaccine for COVID-19; Rebel Congress MLAs say they are not being held hostage by BJP; BJP mounts pressure for Madhya Pradesh govt floor test; Supreme Court grants permanent commission for women officers in Navy; Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi nominated to the Rajya Sabha and more news #COVID2019

