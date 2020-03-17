Global  

Primaries slated to go on, despite COVID-19

Democratic presidential primaries in four states are set for Tuesday despite growing worries about the coronavirus outbreak, which has prompted other states to postpone or consider delaying future voting and forced candidates Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders off the campaign trail.

Gavino Garay has more.

