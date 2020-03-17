Primaries slated to go on, despite COVID-19 19 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:17s - Published Primaries slated to go on, despite COVID-19 Democratic presidential primaries in four states are set for Tuesday despite growing worries about the coronavirus outbreak, which has prompted other states to postpone or consider delaying future voting and forced candidates Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders off the campaign trail. Gavino Garay has more.

