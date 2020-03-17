Global  

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds donate $1m to foodbanks

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds donate $1m to foodbanks

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds donate $1m to foodbanks

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have donated $1 million to foodbanks to help support their coronavirus relief efforts.

