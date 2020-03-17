Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds donate $1m to foodbanks 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:40s - Published Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds donate $1m to foodbanks Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have donated $1 million to foodbanks to help support their coronavirus relief efforts.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Donate $1 Million to Food Banks During Coronavirus Outbreak There's a reason Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds make up one of Hollywood's most adored couples.

