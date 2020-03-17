Global  

Medics reportedly withdrawn from Wuhan as epidemic lessens

Medical staff in Wuhan have started to leave as the epidemic outbreak in the city is being mitigated.

More than 3,600 medical personnel from 41 teams across China are leaving today, Chinese broadcaster CCTV said.

