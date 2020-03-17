'Game of Thrones' Kristofer Hivju confirms he has COVID-19

Global  

"Game of Thrones" actor Kristofer Hivju is the latest celebrity to announce he's been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

In a post made to Instagram on Monday, the actor who played Tormund Giantsbane confirmed he has COVID-19.

According to CNN, Hivju said he and his family are self-isolating to protect others from exposure.

Hivju is currently in Norway.

Recent related news from verified sources

Game of Thrones' Kristofer Hivju Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Kristofer Hivju, best known for his role as Tormund Giantsbane on the HBO series Game of Thrones, has...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •Zee NewsFOXNews.comE! Online



