NBCUniversal Will Make New Movies Available on Demand Immediately NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell made the unprecedented announcement on Monday.

Under the policy, new movies will be made immediately available on multiple on-demand services for $19.99 and a 48-hour rental period.

The new policy is in response to the mass closure of movie theaters around the world due to the threat of the coronavirus.

The intention is to offer an option to those who are unwillingly or unable to go to the movies.

NBCUniversal movies in the 2020 pipeline include the upcoming family film, 'Trolls World Tour.'

NBC Universal, Statement, via 'THR' The company has not announced whether the new policy will apply to all of their upcoming theatrical releases.

