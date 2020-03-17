Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 'D' word rears head as coronavirus-hit markets brace for recession

'D' word rears head as coronavirus-hit markets brace for recession

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:55s - Published < > Embed
'D' word rears head as coronavirus-hit markets brace for recession

'D' word rears head as coronavirus-hit markets brace for recession

The coronavirus shockwaves rippling through U.S. stocks are forcing investors to contemplate outcomes more dire than a recession, including several quarters of declining economic activity, a credit crisis or even a depression.

This report produced by Zachary Goelman

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

'D' word rears head as coronavirus-hit markets brace for recession

The coronavirus shockwaves rippling through U.S. stocks are forcing investors to contemplate outcomes...
Reuters - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

'D' word rears head as coronavirus-hit markets brace for recession [Video]

'D' word rears head as coronavirus-hit markets brace for recession

The coronavirus shockwaves rippling through U.S. stocks are forcing investors to contemplate outcomes more dire than a recession, including several quarters of declining economic activity, a credit..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:54Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.