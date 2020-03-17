WEB EXTRA: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Provides Coronavirus Update, 4 UF Students, 1 Death In Broward

Global  

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis revealed Tuesday that four University of Florida students have tested positive for COVID-19 and a 77-year-old man in an assisted living facility in Broward has died.

