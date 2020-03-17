Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Tuesday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Metals & Mining Stocks

Tuesday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Metals & Mining Stocks

Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 01:08s - Published < > Embed
Tuesday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Metals & Mining Stocks

Tuesday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Metals & Mining Stocks

In trading on Tuesday, precious metals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 13.8%.

Leading the group were shares of Silvercorp Metals, up about 28.9% and shares of Seabridge Gold up about 28.6% on the day.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Tuesday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Metals & Mining Stocks

In trading on Tuesday, precious metals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 13.8%.

Leading the group were shares of Silvercorp Metals, up about 28.9% and shares of Seabridge Gold up about 28.6% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are metals & mining shares, up on the day by about 8.3% as a group, led by Peabody Energy, trading up by about 50.4% and Consol Energy, trading higher by about 35.3% on Tuesday.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Tuesday Sector Laggards: Restaurants & Eateries, Aerospace & Defense Stocks [Video]

Tuesday Sector Laggards: Restaurants & Eateries, Aerospace & Defense Stocks

In trading on Tuesday, restaurants & eateries shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 5.5%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Caesars Entertainment, off about 38.8% and shares..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:08Published
Monday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Food Stocks [Video]

Monday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Food Stocks

In trading on Monday, precious metals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2%. Leading the group were shares of Equinox Gold, up about 17.6% and shares of Alamos Gold up about 16.6% on..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:08Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.