'Where's your compassion?' Shocking moment LA residents rob and harass homeless man amid coronavirus lockdown

The shocking lack of humanity is on display in Mar Vista, Los Angeles on Tuesday morning (March 17) as a homeless man is robbed, harassed and humiliated by residents of a local apartment building.

The men are seen stealing the homeless man's tent, destroying his property and then harassing the filmer for capturing their abhorrent behavior.

"Where's your compassion?" Daniel, the filmer, asks the man dragging the stolen tent across Venice Blvd.

"F*ck off," said the man absconding with the tent.

The homeless man called the police.

Later, the police informed the filmer that this was indeed a crime.

