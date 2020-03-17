China resumes public transportation after months on coronavirus lockdown

Slowly but surely, life in China is returning to normal.

Here, a local citizen - a mother of one - films a simple bus journey on Tuesday that a few months ago would have seemed unremarkable.

Public transport including taxis and buses started to run in the city of Yichang in Hubei Province from March 13 since the coronavirus peak passed and cases of the disease slowed.

But on closer inspection the video shows a sign of the coronavirus outbreak, which resulted in draconian preventive measures being put in place: citizens having their temperatures checked and scanning their health code, a QR code that indicates whether someone is at risk of having COVID-19, to board a bus.

Local citizens have to scan their health codes, have their temperatures checked and use a specific mobile payment platform to pay for the bus.