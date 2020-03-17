Global  

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively to Send Food Banks $1 Million Donation

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively to Send Food Banks $1 Million Donation

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively to Send Food Banks $1 Million Donation

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively to Send Food Banks $1 Million Donation The pledge to Food Banks Canada and Feeding America comes amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Reynolds, who is from Canada, made a statement on Twitter.

Ryan Reynolds, via Twitter Lively made a post of her own on Instagram.

Blake Lively, via Instagram Reynolds even made a joke at the expense of actor Hugh Jackman, who he has had a long, but comedic "feud" with.

Ryan Reynolds, via Twitter Not to be outdone, Lively made fun of her husband in her post.

Blake Lively, via Instagram

