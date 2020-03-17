Global  

Full news conference: Gov. Tony Evers orders statewide ban of all public gatherings of 10 or more

MADISON, Wis.

-- Gov.

Tony Evers has ordered a ban on all public gatherings of 10 people or more statewide due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The directive builds on a previous order from the governor's office to limit all public gatherings to 50 people or fewer in Wisconsin.

It will begin at 5:00 p.m.

Tuesday.

