NYC Residents May Soon Need to 'Shelter in Place' Over the Coronavirus According to Mayor Bill de Blasio, a decision will be made in the next two days.

Bill de Blasio, via press conference de Blasio added that the city now has over 814 cases of the global disease.

The global pandemic has so far claimed seven lives in America's biggest city.

The decision would follow one in the San Francisco Bay area, which issued a "shelter in place" order on Monday.

Banks, groceries and pharmacies stay open under the decree, but all non-essential establishments are closed.

Residents must stay at least half a dozen feet away from people they don't live with.

Taking a walk or a run around outside is also allowed.

De Blasio has not yet stated what a "shelter in place" order for N.Y.C.

Would entail.