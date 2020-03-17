Global  

Disney Pushes Release Date for 'Black Widow' | THR News

Disney is pushing the release of Marvel stand-alone Black Widow amid growing concerns around the coronavirus.

Disney delays Marvel's 'Black Widow' debut due to coronavirus

Walt Disney Co will postpone the May 1 theatrical release of Marvel movie "Black Widow" to a future...
COVID-19: 'Black Widow' release date postponed

Scarlett Johansson's 'Black Widow' is one of the anticipated films of the year. The film was supposed...
'A Quiet Place Part II' Release Date Moved Due to Coronavirus | THR News

Paramount is pushing back the release of A Quiet Place Part II at the 11th hour amid the coronavirus pandemic.

'Peter Rabbit 2' Release Date Moved to August Over Coronavirus Fears | THR News

Sony's live-action/CGI family sequel was due to launch at the end of March in Europe.

