First Illinois Coronavirus Death Confirmed, 22 Cases In DuPage Facility

CBS 2's Chris Tye has the latest updates on coronavirus in Illinois.



Tweets about this human being RT @anthonyvclark20: Illinois just had its first death due to coronavirus You think this will be the last? Tell me again why we aren’t… 4 seconds ago Mary Reynolds RT @chicagotribune: A Chicago woman in her 60s was the first Illinois resident to die from the coronavirus. Officials announced 55 new case… 13 seconds ago Angela D. Lemke 💙 RT @Katlyn_eSmith: DuPage County health officials say 200 test kits have been provided to a Willowbrook nursing home associated with 22 new… 33 seconds ago nicholas RT @Faytuks: #BREAKING Illinois reports its first death from the #coronavirus. The Governor also announced 22 positive cases at a nursing h… 49 seconds ago Stacey Zinke-McKee RT @belmont_iii: @thespybrief Illinois has 55 new cases and first death today. Woman in her 60s with an underling health condition. I’m gue… 1 minute ago 🇨🇦Cartman RT @OFB2020: Chicago woman becomes Illinois’ first COVID-19 related death; 160 total cases in the state https://t.co/dxaT0LiIxq 3 minutes ago Justin Bass “Chicago woman becomes Illinois’ first COVID-19 related death; 160 total cases in the state” https://t.co/jos1p15FTc 3 minutes ago Hambusu RT @OFB2020: Chicago woman becomes Illinois’ first COVID-19 related death; 160 total cases in the state https://t.co/dxaT0LiIxq 3 minutes ago